On the new Dishing With Digest, Raven Bowens talks about taking over the role of DAYS’s Chanel, appearing in THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, working with Jackée Harry and more. We also discuss the upcoming 35th anniversary of Bold and Beautiful.
PODCAST
DAYS’s Raven Bowens Guests On Digest’s Podcast
Comments