DAYS’s Peter Reckell Warns: Online Impostor Isn’t Me

Peter Reckell, who just reprised the role of DAYS’s Bo on both the “mothership” and Peacock’s BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2, is trying to spread the word that someone is impersonating him online, asking for money for a fan club. In a statement to Digest, the actor says, “Hi! just so you know, I do not have a fan club or a Facebook page. Please do not be taken in by the impostor who is asking for money. This impostor is even being so bold as to call people. I’m sorry if anyone has been fooled by this person. Please tell your friends, post messages, anything to let people know about this impostor. Many people, besides myself, have contacted Facebook to have them remove this site, but Facebook has refused. Any help you can give me would be greatly appreciated. Thanks, Peter.”