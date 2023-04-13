DAYS’s Peter Reckell (Bo) will chat live with Michael Fairman tonight about his DAYS experience, his return to the show and more. It all begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on YouTube’s Michael Fairman Channel. To watch the live interview, click here.
Tune-In Alert!
DAYS’s Peter Reckell Livestreams With Michael Fairman
DAYS’s Peter Reckell (Bo) will chat live with Michael Fairman tonight about his DAYS experience, his return to the show and more. It all begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on YouTube’s Michael Fairman Channel. To watch the live interview, click here.
Comments