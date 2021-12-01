Carson Boatman (Johnny)

What is your most vivid memory of your first day? “I was so nervous and just trying to fake it till I made it. The first person I spoke to was Jessie [Harrison]. She’s one of the associate producers on the show. She said, ‘Dan Feuerriegel [EJ], who plays

your dad, left his number. He said you can give him a call or shoot him a text if you want to run lines.’ That made me feel so at home. I really appreciated Dan stepping up. It made it all seem less intimidating, less daunting.”

Has anyone in the cast served as a mentor to you? “A lot of my first scenes were with Dan, and he’s been around the block a couple of times. He’s a very experienced actor. He definitely was a mentor. The other two I would say are Billy Flynn [Chad] and Drake Hogestyn [John]. Billy took me under his wing the first couple of days I was there. I’ve also really enjoyed talking with Drake in between scenes and hearing some of his life stories and words of encouragement.”

Have you decorated your dressing room? “I bought and put up three posters: a Clint Eastwood poster from The Outlaw Josey Wales, a Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood poster and a Star Wars: A New Hope poster. I’ve also put some workout bands and kettlebells in my room, as well.”

Who is the first actor from the show you hung out with outside of work? “It was a multitude of us — Raven Bowens, Lucas Adams [Tripp] and Lindsay Arnold [Allie]. We all went out and grabbed a celebratory margarita after Raven’s and my first scene.”

How has landing this job changed your life? “It’s changed my life astronomically, from a confidence-in-my-own-self standpoint to a financial standpoint. I feel like I’m a more well-rounded human now that I have something to wake up to and look forward to every day. I have a job that I love.”

Raven Bowens (Chanel)

How did you celebrate landing the role? “My family threw me a surprise party. They rented an Airbnb. My mom lives in San Diego. My dad lives in Vegas. They both came out. My dad organized it. They invited friends and family. It was probably about 25 people. They had a chef. My stepmom makes those beautiful balloon arrangements, so she made some in the colors of [DAYS]. They had these candies made that had my face on them and said congrats on my DAYS debut. It was really beautiful.”

Has anyone in the cast served as a mentor to you? “In a way, everyone has. After I did my first scene, Ari [Zucker, Nicole] pulled me to the side and whispered in my ear, ‘I know it’s intimidating and it’s a lot, but it’s okay to ask for another take if you need one.’ I thought that was so sweet of her, and it was literally in my first 10-to-15 minutes of being there. Lucas [Adams] filled me in on how things work, too. I got really comfortable with him and Lindsay [Arnold], because most of my stuff was with them.”

Have you decorated your dressing room? “The couch in my dressing room is the worst couch I’ve ever seen in my life. Every time I looked at it, it just made me feel sad, so I ordered a couch cover from Amazon. It’s a light blue/mint green color. I put it on the couch and it made me feel so much better. I also have a blanket and tea kettle, because I always have tea when I’m there, and snacks. That’s as far as I’ve gotten so far. I need to step my game up.”

Who is the first actor from the show you hung out with outside of work? “That would be Carson [Boatman]. It might have been after our first week. We were like, ‘We need a drink.’ Went to a little hole-in-the-wall place near the studio. We got a drink there. I think it was whiskey.”

What does your family think about your character/storyline? “My mom watches every single day. She takes pictures. Her Facebook page is my fan page. It’s filled with pictures of me on DAYS.”