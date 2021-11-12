Tune-In Alert!

DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans Guests On THE ROOKIE

 Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) will appear in this Sunday’s episode of THE ROOKIE. The episode, titled “Fire Flight”, will see Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals. Evans will share scenes with DAYS alum Eric Winter (ex-Rex), who plays Officer Bradford. Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) also stars.

Evans

ABC

Filed Under: ,
Comments