Jackée Harry (Paulina) will appear in the final season of FX’s POSE, reports ew.com. And I’m SO relieved to finally tell you to catch me on the final season of #PoseFX,” Harry tweeted. “Consider me honored and over the moon!!!!” The seven-episode swan song debuts on May 2. For the full story, click here. https://ew.com/tv/tv-reviews/pose-season-3-review-fx/