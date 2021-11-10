DAYS’s Hayeses Release New Project

In addition to their heavy frontburner story, DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) have released the series, Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers. The actors will regale fans with stories from their 50 years together. The couple announced the news on Instagram, posting, “NEW PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENT!🚨 Celebrating Days 56th anniversary, Doug and Julie LAUNCH for LOVE! Check out our NEW project: Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers! With VINTAGE scenes and new ideas, Doug and Julie reveal the fabulous fun of true love 💕❤️” To check out the content, click here.