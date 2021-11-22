Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Martsolf’s (Brady) Wife Lisa’s Rosemary-Sourdough Stuffing

Why do you love this dish? “It blends perfectly with turkey, and it’s simple and easy.”

Do you always serve it at Thanksgiving? “Every year.”

Any tips for nailing this recipe on the first try? “It’s pretty easy, but you can always buy sourdough bread [croutons] to save time and make it even easier.”

Any suggestions for how this recipe could be tweaked or personalized? “I think it’s perfect as is. But through the years, we’ve been told people have added sausage and cranberries.”

Could you make this ahead? “Absolutely.”

How do you suggest using the leftovers? “Make a stuffing sandwich with leftover rolls, turkey, gravy and stuffing.”

Ingredients

3 cups sliced, assorted fresh mushrooms — shitake, brown, portobello are my faves — 8 oz. each

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup margarine or butter

¼ snipped parsley

1 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

½ tsp. pepper

8 cups sourdough bread cubes (We make our own — see below)

1-to-2 cups of chicken broth — some to wet cubes with and the rest to baste the stuffing while cooking

Directions

1. In a large saucepan, cook fresh mushrooms, celery and onion in hot margarine or butter until celery is tender.

2. Remove mixture from heat and stir in parsley, dried rosemary and pepper.

3. Place dry bread cubes in a large mixing bowl and add the mushrooms, celery and onion mixture.

4. Drizzle with enough chicken broth to moisten, tossing gently to coat the bread cubes. When you baste your turkey, baste your stuffing with the extra chicken broth.

5. Use the stuffing to stuff one 8-12 lb. turkey. (You can double my recipe for a 20 lb. turkey.) Cooking temperature should reach 165 degrees in the center. If cooking separately, cover in a casserole dish and cook at 325 degrees for 40-45 minutes

To Make Your Own Bread Crumbs

1. Cut bread into ½-inch squares (roughly 12-14 slices of sourdough for 8 cups of dry cubes).

2. Spread in a single layer in a baking pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 10-15 minutes until dry, stirring twice. The bread will continue to dry and crisp as it cools.

Arianne Zucker’s (Nicole) Collard Green Recipe

Where did you hear about this dish? “I got this from my dear buddy Warren, and added some of my own smoky twists!”

Why do you love this dish? “This dish soothes the soul. It’s an absolute comfort dish that delivers savory greens to the table.”

Do you always serve it at Thanksgiving? “It hasn’t been a Thanksgiving tradition, but based on our families’ reaction, it’s making its way up the list of must-cooks! Especially if Warren and his family come over.”

Any tips for nailing this recipe on the first try? “Low and slow, people. Minimum four hours. Let the greens break down.”

Any suggestions for how this recipe could be tweaked or personalized? “If you have vegans at the table, or you want to freshen up the dish, remove all meat and add a small punch of lime citrus for a clean taste.”

Could you make this ahead? “You can absolutely make this the day before. Less work on the day, and the flavors have a chance to really come together.”

How do you suggest using the leftovers? “Heat and eat! Or, you could create a soup with it. Add some broth and a variety of vegetables you enjoy. Cook it down, and serve it over a bowl of jasmine rice.”

Ingredients

3 lbs. of fresh collard greens

1 Tbsp. olive oil

4 strips of bacon

1 lb. sausage link

2 white onions

3 32 ounce cans of chicken stock

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

4 cloves of garlic

2 bay leaves

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Directions

1. Cook bacon through in a saucepan, then chop

2. Cook sausage link through, drain excess oil, then slice

3. In a stockpot, add olive oil and cook onions for four minutes

4. Add chopped bacon, sliced sausage and garlic cloves to the stockpot, and cook for two minutes

5. Add chopped collard greens

6. Pour chicken stock in pot

7. Add vinegar, sugar, bay leaves, salt, pepper, red pepper

8. Slow cook on low for 2 hours or until the collard greens are soft, serve with slotted spoon and enjoy!