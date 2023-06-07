DAYS’s Bill Hayes Celebrates 98th Birthday On Set

Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS) marked his 98th birthday with a celebration on set. On his and wife Susan Seaforth Hayes’s (Julie) Instagram, the duo shared photos and a video of the day. (And with the show’s accelerated shooting schedule, they’re filming Christmas episodes. Note the Horton tree in the background!) “Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Billy’s 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious!” they posted. Check out the post here.