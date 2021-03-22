DAYS Wins Writers Guild Award

The writing team for DAYS bested fellow nominee GH for the WGA Award for Daytime Drama. “It’s an honor,” said Head Writer Ron Carlivati in his speech. “I want to thank everybody at NBC and Corday Productions. It’s just been a very strange year. It’s been an amazing thing that we’ve been able to put this show on at all, and the fact that we’re back to writing six shows a week and taping eight shows a week, it’s just pretty incredible despite all odds. So I just want to thank my team and everybody that puts the show together on the air.” B&B and Y&R opted not to submit themselves for consideration this year.

