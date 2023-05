Today, May 26, DAYS’s Peter Porte (Dimitri), Miranda Wilson (Megan) and Colton Little (Andrew) will join Michael Fairman for a are a livestream chat on You Tube’s Michael Fairman Channel at a special start time – 4 PM ET/1PM PT. The trio will discuss their returns to the series on the mothership, and the recent developments in the lives of Dimitri, Megan and Andrew. To join them in the live chat, and watch live, click here.