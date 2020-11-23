DAYS Stars Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Judi Evans

Turkey And Dressing

Where did you get this recipe? “My mother, who got it from her mother, and so on….”

Why do you like it? “It reminds me of wonderful family holidays, and it all smells so dang good!”

How many years has it been part of your Thanksgiving menu? “Every single year either my mom or I have cooked.”

Any advice for using leftovers? “Immediately after, of course, sandwiches with all the trimmings, and then later, my Mom also would make turkey soup with the leftover turkey — so good! My sister-in-law, Juanita, makes a killer Turkey Tetrazzini with the left- overs. Hugely yummy!”

Any tips for someone preparing this for the first time? “Don’t overstuff the turkey, it will explode. Been there, done that. Be sure to cook the additional stuffing mix in a separate casserole dish.”

Turkey And Dressing

Ingredients

1 turkey

1 onion

1 bunch celery

1-2 cans sliced olives

2-3 bouillon cubes

1 box of cornbread stuffing

1 stick butter

Poultry seasoning

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, place the turkey neck and giblets, then cover with water. Slice the onion and add. Add the boullion cubes. Cover. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. (Do not throw the water away when it’s done. You will need the water you boiled the giblets in for moistening the stuffing mixture.)

2. Chop giblets and neck meat, plus boiled onions. I usually strip as much meat as I can off the neck, and chop as finely as I can. Then I take the heart, kidney and liver, slice, and as finely as I can, dice them and add them to the mix. And then I slice the cooked onions as best I can and add them to the stuffing mix.

3. Rough-chop the celery stalks, then finely chop the top, leafy part.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

5. Pour the stuffing mix into a bowl. Mix together with the celery, the olives and just enough of the water you boiled giblets in to make damp (not wet). Add a couple of shakes of the poultry seasoning. Once everything is mixed, see if it’s all tasting good. If you need more, add more seasoning.

6. Stuff both ends of the turkey loosely.

7. Melt butter and pour over turkey.

8. Put about ¼ or ½ cup of water in bottom of a roasting pan. Place stuffed turkey in it. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 350 degrees, one-half hour per pound. Do not open foil until done! Let turkey cool about 15 minutes before slicing.

Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes

When did you start making this recipe? “One holiday I made about 40 pies for the cast and crew of DAYS. (The show was a smaller operation then, in the late ’60s.) Those pies made me popular.”

What was the reaction? “They went crazy for them! Try it! Good luck, and save a slice for yourself.”

Macadamia Nut Pie

Ingredients

1¾ cups white sugar

¼ cup dark corn syrup ¼ cup butter

1 Tbsp. cold water

2 tsp. cornstarch

3 eggs

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1½ cups macadamia nuts

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a medium saucepan, over medium/ high heat, combine the sugar, corn syrup, butter, water, and cornstarch. Bring to a full boil, and remove from heat.

3. In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy.

4. Gradually beat in cooked syrup mixture.

5. Stir in salt, vanilla and macadamia nuts. Pour into pie shell.

6. Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until filling is set.