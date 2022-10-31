DAYS Stars Dish About Halloween

The Trick-Or-Treaters: Brandon Barash (Stefan), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and Martha Madison (Belle)

Favorite Scary Movie

Barash: “The Shining. No contest.”

Feuerriegel: “The Exorcist. It’s a little dated, but it has all the elements to it.”

Madison: “Poltergeist was the last scary movie I ever watched. I never recovered.”

Best Candy

Barash: “Reese’s Pieces or anything gummy.”

Feuerriegel: “Peppermint Leaves. It’s an Australian candy. They’re a green chewy candy shaped like leaves and they have sugar all over them.”

Madison: “Kit Kats and Snickers.”

Worst Candy

Barash: “Unequivocally, circus peanuts.”

Feuerriegel: “Licorice.”

Madison: “Candy corn.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Barash: “I’m not caught up in the pumpkin spice craze, like the rest of America. It’s pumpkin pie, pure and simple.”

Feuerriegel: “It would have to be pumpkin pie.”

Madison: “Classic pumpkin pie for the win.”

Spookiest Sound

Barash: “The voices in my head.”

Feuerriegel: “The buzzing of an old-school alarm clock. Whenever I hear it in a movie or TV show or just in general, it makes me quiver. It reminds me of having to get up super-early every day for school.”

Madison: “Bloodcurdling screams.”

Best Halloween Costume Ever

Barash: “My mother, one year, dressed as a one-night stand. She took a cardboard box and cut out a hole for her to stand in. It hung around her waist. So she was a nightstand. And on the nightstand were a pair of underpants, a condom wrapper, a drink and a smoked cigarette.”

Feuerriegel: “Last year, I was a Hooters girl. But the best one I’ve seen was somebody dressed up like The Wheelers in Return To Oz. I was like, ‘Man, that’s commitment.’ ”

Madison: “In college, my best guy friend and I went as a cockroach and a giant can of Raid. It was pretty hilarious — at least to us.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable or More Obscure?

Barash: “I go between the two. One year I dressed up as Kenny Powers from EASTBOUND & DOWN on HBO. It was when the show had just started, so very few people knew who I was. Sometimes the obvious choices are fun, too. I was Borat for one year. I go for the laughs.”

Feuerriegel: “Instantly recognizable.”

Madison: “Based on the last question, I’d probably say more obscure.”

Make A Costume Or Buy One?

Barash: “Absolutely make one. When my daughter was 5, she was, and still is, obsessed with Billie Eilish. I was hell-bent on making her a costume. I saw Billie Eilish perform on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in this outfit and replicated the entire thing by hand for Harper, and it made her day.”

Feuerriegel: “Buy one. I don’t have any talent to create something from scratch.”

Madison: “Buy one if you can and dress it up a little. Put your own spin on it.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Barash: “Go to one. Less cleanup.”

Feuerriegel: “Go to one.”

Madison: “Definitely go to one.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Barash: “Sign me up all day — haunted houses, escape rooms, whatever.”

Feuerriegel: “Sign me up.”

Madison: “Sign me up.”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Barash: “On Halloween, yay. On a random Tuesday in February, nay.”

Feuerriegel: “Yay, if they’re okay with them. If they’re not, then no.”

Madison: “Nay.”

Couples In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Barash: “Absolutely yay. We’re planning on doing a family costume this year, including Harper, my lady [fiancée Isabella Devoto] and my ex-wife [Kirsten Storms, Maxie, GH]. We’re planning on being part of the family from Hotel Transylvania.”

Feuerriegel: “Yay.”

Madison: “Yay! It’s much more fun to collaborate.”’