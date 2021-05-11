DAYS Renewed For 2 Years!

DAYS has been renewed by NBC for two years, which will keep it on the air until September 2023. “After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure, and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years,” said Executive Producer Ken Corday in a statement. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.” We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” Added Michael Sluchan, EVP, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”