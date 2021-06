Precious Way, who debuted as DAYS’s Chanel in March, 2021, has been recast, confirms a show spokesperson. Raven Bowens assumed the role of Paulina’s daughter on April 1 and will first air on July 6. Bowens’s credits include INSECURE, ALL RISE, MR. STUDENT BODY PRESIDENT and THE NEW EDITION STORY. Jason47 first reported the news on his Facebook page.

