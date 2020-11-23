In a new, revealing Christmas preview released by NBC, DAYS has big returns planned, including James Lastovic (Joey) and Chandler Massey (Will) in addition to Galen Gering (Rafe), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Camila Banus (Gabi) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara). There will also be surprise mistletoe kisses. Check it out here.
DAYS Preview Reveals Returns And More
