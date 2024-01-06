DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Everett Makes Inroads With Stephanie

Back To The Future: Everett (Blake Berris) is making progress winning back Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

On the heels of their surprise New Year’s Eve kiss, Everett continues to make progress in his mission to rekindle things with Stephanie.

“That kiss was huge for Everett,” notes Blake Berris (Everett). “When Stephanie seems open to that in the moment and the fireworks are going off, it is a really romantic moment for them. And it is the first time that it really felt like [winning her back] is possible. Even though he’s been dogged about it, he’s like anybody. You sort of are protecting yourself from hoping too much, and she’s put a boundary there about them being friends. So he’s trying to be as respectful as he can, whilst also pursuing her.”

When Stephanie brings some of Everett’s favorite foods to a PR meeting she’s called at The Spectator, he’s touched that she remembered his preferences from their days as a couple. “It’s really nice,” says Berris. “It’s another great sign that she’s engaging. She’s allowing romantic feelings back into their relationship.”

For Everett, the excitement is intoxicating. “It’s familiar, but it also has that spark of newness that gives you butterflies,” explains Berris. “That’s different than being a year or so into a relationship, which is where they left things. And they were desperately in love. So there’s those flutters of, ‘Can this happen? Is she open to it? Does she like me? Does she not?’ It’s super-romantic and exciting.”

Everett and Stephanie start bonding over their past, but the promising moment is interrupted by Chad’s arrival. His timing irks Everett, as Chad is the last guy he wants to see at that moment. “No, he doesn’t,” confirms Berris. “But I think Everett has a quiet confidence about pursuing Stephanie and feels her moving toward him. He more or less feels that Chad is no longer [a threat]. He’s sort of lost his standing as a romantic prospect for Stephanie. Everett would rather be spending time with Stephanie just on her own, but the competitive side of him is like, ‘Yeah, this is happening.’ He doesn’t mind Chad seeing him being on the long end of the stick.”

Everett and Chad get to work preparing for an interview with Paulina regarding the town’s Martin Luther King Day celebration, and getting her opinions and plans for the fentanyl crisis in Salem. When Everett notes that Stephanie can highlight it in her PR campaign for the paper, Chad blanches at the mention of her name, admitting he saw her and Everett kiss on New Year’s Eve.

Berris says that Everett has “a combination of feelings” about Chad’s revelation. “He’s sort of like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you were there. That’s a little weird.’ But also, ‘I am winning her heart. I’m winning,’ ” the actor muses. “They are competitive, but also friendlier as well. Whether or not they like each other probably changes moment to moment. There is a respect between them, but there’s also a healthy competitive spirit between them too.”

Yet Everett doesn’t make much of the impromptu kiss. “Everett is really downplaying it,” recounts Berris. “He’s been on that side, watching Stephanie with Chad, and it was painful. He knows what that’s like. While Everett is competitive and wants to win, he’s starting to feel comfortable in his relationship with Stephanie and doesn’t want to flaunt it. He’s trying to protect Chad a little bit from feeling like he did. He assures Chad that they didn’t sleep together that night, and that they’re still just friends. But I don’t think Everett truly believes that. He’s just saying that to be nice. [Things are] looking good with Stephanie. She is starting to open up, after setting some really firm boundaries. And she’s starting to be more vulnerable and more romantic with him. Everett’s starting to be on cloud nine.”