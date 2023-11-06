DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Chad Meets Everett

Chad is unnerved when he happens upon Stephanie and Everett in a close moment. “The situation makes Chad stop,” says Billy Flynn (Chad). “He sees the person he’s with with someone he doesn’t know. After coming off what happened with Alex, he’s definitely jealous and a little bit upset, but he’s going to do his best to play it cool.”

Stephanie explains that the guy she’s with is Everett, the ex-boyfriend who ghosted her in Seattle. “When Chad hears that it’s Everett, it obviously reminds him of the stories he’s been told about this person who made Stephanie feel so bad from Seattle,” notes Flynn. “Then he gets defensive and a bit protective.”

Everett admits he came looking for Stephanie so they could reunite, but that he understands she’s moved on with Chad. “Chad’s been in Salem too long to buy that,” delivers Flynn with a smile. “He doesn’t believe Everett. He doesn’t believe that he’s going to back off, but he’s going to do his best to trust Stephanie.”

Chad then learns that Everett will be staying in Salem because he got a job at The Spectator. “It doesn’t go over well,” says Flynn. “Chad doesn’t want to be friends with Everett. There’s something suspicious about him. Chad’s on guard.”