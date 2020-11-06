DAYS Marks 55 Years With A Virtual Fan Event

DAYS, which will turn 55 on November 8, will celebrate this year’s “Day of Days” as a virtual event, and will take place on Saturday, November 21. This complimentary event will offer fans the chance to get to know some of their favorite cast members virtually through Q&A panel sessions, quizzes and trivia challenges; a virtual behind-the-scenes set tour with an exclusive look at Salem in 2020; “at-home” content with cast members; and much more. This first-of-its-kind fan event will be accessible to everyone across the U.S. (and abroad) from the comfort and safety of their own home. This virtual fan website will launch the morning of November 21st starting at 10 a.m. ET, with new content being released throughout the day. Fans will have the opportunity to browse the site and engage and watch new content provided by the actors. Those interested in attending should stay tuned to the show’s official social media pages for more information (including the fan event website) to follow.

Stars scheduled to participate include Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Brandon Barash (Jake), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Josh Taylor (Roman), Marci Miller (Abigail), Billy Flynn (Billy), Emily O’Brien (Gwen), Cady McClain (Jennifer), Matthew Ashford (Jack), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Wally Kurth (Justin), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Stephen Nichols (Steve), James Reynolds (Abe), Sal Stowers (Lani), Lamon Archey (Eli), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Mike Manning (Charlie), Paul Telfer (Xander), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Camila Banus (Gabi), Isabel Durant (Claire), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Bill Hayes (Doug), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Martha Madison (Belle), John Aniston (Victor), Jay Kenneth Johnson (Philip), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Galen Gering (Rafe), Tamara Braun (Ava) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas). For more information, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/days-of-our-lives For the latest “Days of our Lives” news, videos, and photos, please like on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.