DAYS Holiday Movie To Stream On Peacock

After the success of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, Peacock has ordered a holiday special from NBC’s lone soap that will feature some very familiar faces. DAYS OF OUR LIVES: A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS will follow Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming.