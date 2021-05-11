THE LATEST

DAYS Cast Reacts To Renewal

On the heels of DAYS OF OUR LIVES getting renewed for two more years, the cast took to Twitter to celebrate. Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), who according to deadline.com recently signed a new deal with the show, tweeted, “Congrats to my @nbcdays family! Double up! #days , ” while Lamon Archey (Eli) gave credit to the fans, noting, “ BIG congrats to the #Days fans!  Y’all did this!  🚀.” Martha Madison (Belle) enthused, “Proud to be a part of this incredible team! 👏🏻“ Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve) tweeted, “This is absolutely wonderful! Congratulations @nbcdays,” while Paul Telfer (Xander) posted, “2 YEAR PICKUP.” The good cheer was also shared by Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) who tweeted, “Congrats to our friends @nbcdays!”

