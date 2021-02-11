DAYS Alums Engaged

Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas, DAYS) and his girlfriend, actress Shantel VanSanten, are engaged. The actor shared the news on Instagram, posting, “Well she didn’t say yes…at first, first her legs buckled and she had to sit down, then she started crying and shaking and asking if this was real, then she started kissing me a whole bunch, then crying some more, then asking if it’s real and if I’m playing a practical joke, then… I had to ask if that was a yes and THEN finally she said yes. Been an amazing journey so far, only gonna get better. Now you’re stuck with me. Love you.” Rachel Melvin (ex-Chelsea, DAYS) also became engaged, with her fiancé Kevin popping the question in Joshua Tree, CA on her birthday, February 9. The actress posted, “Last night my boyfriend gave me a fiancé for my birthday.” Congratulations to the happy couples!