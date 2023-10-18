DAYS Alum Expecting First Child

Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail, DAYS; ex-Hanna, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS) is expecting her first child with fiancé Brandon Davis, Us Weekly confirms. “She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a source exclusively tells Us in the story. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.” The duo’s relationship was first discovered in January, when they attended an L.A. Lakers game together; they revealed their engagement in July. Congratulations to the happy couple!