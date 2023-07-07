DAYS Alum Engaged!

Ashley Benson, who portrayed DAYS’s Abigail Deveraux from 2004-07 and Hanna on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS for the entirety of its run, is engaged to Brandon Davis. Benson shared the news in an Instagram story, reposting a story from Davis showing off her huge sparkler that he captioned “love of my life.” Davis is the grandson of the late billionaire Marvin Davis, who amassed his wealth through oil and the entertainment industry. Congratulations to the happy couple!