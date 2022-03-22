DAYS Alum Books New Film

Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon, DAYS) will star alongside soap alum Jason Biggs (ex-Pete, AS THE WORLD TURNS), as well as Brandy and Heather Graham in the upcoming Netflix holiday film BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., reports deadline.com. “Long time admirer of @imheathergraham @brandy and @biggsjason , I am pumped to be sharing this playground with them!” Cedeño enthused on Instagram. “Chemistry, positivity and humility through the roof with these 3 and our force of a director @mmlamber, it is an inspiring atmosphere for the make believe. Let’s go BCE!!”