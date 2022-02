Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, DAYS) is the latest soap alum to appear on CBS’s FBI: MOST WANTED. The actress will appear in tonight’s episode, and posted photos to her Instagram page, noting, “Game time 🖤 see y’all tonight #FBIMostWanted @fbicbs.” The show stars Julian McMahon (ex-Ian, ANOTHER WORLD), who recently announced he was leaving the show, and has featured Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, AW), as well. Check out Burnett’s pics here.