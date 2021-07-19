DAYS Alum Announces He’s Married

Among those Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) thanked during his acceptance speech after winning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance By a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program for his role as Caleb on THE BAY, was his husband. “I grew up thinking I would never get married and I just sort of accepted that,” Manning explained to Digest at the event. “To be able to marry my best friend in front of my family and my friends, and I’m the oldest child so it was the first wedding in my family, was very special and very important.” For now, Manning declined to share his spouse’s name, noting, “He’s not in the business, and he hates attention and he works in finance, so it’s completely different from what I do but he’s very supportive, so I lucked out.” However, Manning reveals that he was able to incorporate part of his real-life nups into his THE BAY storyline. “In season 6 in the finale, we shoot a wedding between my character and Eric Nelsen [Daniel; ex- AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN], and for that wedding scene, I wore the actual suit that I wore in my wedding,” he smiles.