Michael Fairman will host DAYS’s James Reynolds (Abe), Kim Coles (Whitley) and Terrell Ransom, Jr. (Jerry/ex-Theo) for a livestream conversation tonight, July 12, on You Tube’s Michael Fairman Channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to talk about their current storyline. Here is the link on You Tube to watch live, click here.