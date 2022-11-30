I typically wake up at 8:00.

I remember my dreams probably 50 % of the time but I don’t put much stock in them, so they’re generally forgotten by 8:05.

I make the bed 100 % of the time. Self-care is important!

I wake up in a good mood a higher percent-age these days, but I can’t put a number on that.

The part of my morning routine I never skip is coffee.

My typical breakfast consists of coffee.

The first thing I drink in the morning is a glass of water. At least, I try to have a glass of water before I have a cup of coffee!

The first thing I look at on my phone is the time.

It usually takes me 6 minutes to get ready.

If I’m feeling productive I usually procrastinate in the morning.

If I’m feeling lazy I usually sleep in the morning.

For lunch, I typically eat lunch.

On a typical afternoon, you can find me napping.

My favorite place to chill at home is the couch.

I make dinner at home 70 % of the time.

Last night for dinner I had a Trader Joe’s frozen Indian entree. Some kind of chicken.

If I go out at night, it’s usually to ride a bike.

The show I’ve been watching lately is THE PATIENT.

The part of my evening routine I never skip is brushing my teeth. I’m not a barbarian!

The last thing I look at on my phone is the time.

My typical bedtime is midnight.

If I’m having trouble sleeping, I toss and turn like a lunatic.