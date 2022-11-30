I typically wake up at 8:00.
I remember my dreams probably 50 % of the time but I don’t put much stock in them, so they’re generally forgotten by 8:05.
I make the bed 100 % of the time. Self-care is important!
I wake up in a good mood a higher percent-age these days, but I can’t put a number on that.
The part of my morning routine I never skip is coffee.
My typical breakfast consists of coffee.
The first thing I drink in the morning is a glass of water. At least, I try to have a glass of water before I have a cup of coffee!
The first thing I look at on my phone is the time.
It usually takes me 6 minutes to get ready.
If I’m feeling productive I usually procrastinate in the morning.
If I’m feeling lazy I usually sleep in the morning.
For lunch, I typically eat lunch.
On a typical afternoon, you can find me napping.
My favorite place to chill at home is the couch.
I make dinner at home 70 % of the time.
Last night for dinner I had a Trader Joe’s frozen Indian entree. Some kind of chicken.
If I go out at night, it’s usually to ride a bike.
The show I’ve been watching lately is THE PATIENT.
The part of my evening routine I never skip is brushing my teeth. I’m not a barbarian!
The last thing I look at on my phone is the time.
My typical bedtime is midnight.
If I’m having trouble sleeping, I toss and turn like a lunatic.