I typically wake up at … It depends. If I’m working, it can be as early as 4:30 a.m. If I’m off, I can sleep in, sometimes until 10 a.m.

I remember my dreams 99% of the time.

I make the bed 85% of the time.

I wake up in a good mood 75% of the time.

The part of my morning routine I never skip is my morning cup of tea.

My typical breakfast consists of avocado toast and a matcha.

The first thing I drink in the morning is tea or water.

The first thing I look at on my phone is a meditation app.

It usually takes me an hour to get ready.

If I’m feeling productive I usually journal in the morning.

If I’m feeling lazy I usually stay in bed scrolling on social media in the morning.

For lunch, I typically eat salmon and vegetables.

On a typical afternoon, you can find me at Burbank Studios.

My favorite place to chill at home is on my big comfy couch.

I make dinner at home 50% of the time.

Last night for dinner I had Cacio e Pepe and broccolini.

If I go out at night, it’s usually to dinner.

The show I’ve been watching lately is HACKS.

The part of my evening routine I never skip is skin care.

The last thing I look at on my phone is whatever texts I didn’t get to that day.

My typical bedtime is probably around midnight.

If I’m having trouble sleeping, I try to read.