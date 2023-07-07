5:40 a.m. My first alarm goes off, I go back to sleep.

5:45 a.m. Second alarm goes off, I go back to sleep.

5:50 a.m. Third alarm goes off and it’s time to get up!

5:55 a.m. I let the dogs out into the backyard and while they’re going to the bathroom, I make their food.

6:05 a.m. While the dogs are eating, I write in my gratitude journal. I always write down three things I’m grateful for, three things I’m looking forward to that day, and three things that could make the day really great.

6:15 a.m. I jump in the shower and I run the scenes of that day in my head. After that I make breakfast. This morning it’s coconut yogurt with some raw oat bran and a little protein powder added in, which I stir up so it’s thick, like oatmeal. Other mornings I may have avocado toast or a protein shake.

6:45 a.m. I’m out the door and turn on some meditation music for my commute to work. I’m already hitting heavy traffic and I go over that day’s script so by the time I get to the studio, the scenes have been ruminating for a little while.

7:30 a.m. I pull into the studio parking lot and find a space, which isn’t a problem this early in the day. I go straight to my dressing room and drop off my stuff. I check out my wardrobe for the day, which is already hanging up on the rack for me. I take my script and water bottle to hair and makeup to first get my hair styled for the day.

8:00 a.m. I’m called into blocking and after I’ve finished that, I’m back to get my makeup done.

9:12 a.m. I’m in my dressing room when Liz [Hendrickson, Chloe] texts me about running lines because we have scenes together. She shows up and we go over our lines and feel good about them. We chat and hang out, then I put on today’s Sally outfit, which is workout pants and a big, flowy shirt, which is more of my personal style.

11:30 a.m. I head to the set.

1:00 p.m. We break for lunch and I join Liz and Missy [Claire Egan, Chelsea] for lunch. I love those ladies.

1:55 p.m. Lunch is over and I go directly back to the set. After a makeup touch-up, I’m ready to continue with my scenes. I have an amazing time working with Liz.

3:05 p.m. I’m done for the day and return to my dressing room to get out of these clothes and get back into what I wore in. I decide to wash my face later, so I check on a few details for the next shooting and I can now officially leave.

3:30 p.m. I’m in my car and listening to music to relax as I’m driving home.

4:00 p.m. I arrive home and immediately take the dogs for a walk and then feed them dinner.

4:30 p.m. I wash the studio makeup off my face but leave on my eye makeup. I don’t know why I do that. Maybe it’s because I decide to go for a workout session at the gym.

6:30 p.m. I’m home from the gym and now I’m hungry. I prepare dinner, which is stir-fry salmon with a salad. I sit down and watch two episodes of TED LASSO. It’s so good but I’m sad that the last episode was the season finale.

8:00 p.m. I dance around my house for 30 minutes and then stretch to wind down.

8:30 p.m. I sit down for an hour and a half and work on some clothing stuff that I’m creating outside of work.

10:00 p.m. I watched an episode of GRACE AND FRANKIE, which I only recently got into. I love it.

10:41 p.m. After my skin care routine, I get into bed and I do about 11 minutes of Wim Hof breathing. That always makes me doze off right away, and that’s the end of my day.