Peter Bergman (Jack): “The first time I met Peter, he pulled me aside and gave me this whole rundown, that people here expect me to show up, know my stuff and be professional. He welcomed me to the team and said, ‘You better bring it.’ I really appreciated him for taking the time to talk to me.”

Eric Braeden (Victor): “I met him when we shot Chance’s welcome home party and I was really nervous because I had a long speech that I had to do in front of everybody but I wanted to show them that I came to play. After I got through it, Eric said to me, ‘That was great, man. Good job, you know your stuff, which is awesome.’ And then he gave me that good old veteran/rookie talk, which I thought was awesome.”

Sharon Case (Sharon): “Because Chance has been popping into the coffeehouse more often, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Sharon. She’s so funny and quirky, and if you’re having a bad day, working with her will cheer you up right away.”

Eileen Davidson (Ashley): “She was super-nice to me, and when I told her that my mom loved her, she seemed really touched. In my first scene with Eileen, it was just me, her and Melissa [Ordway, Abby] after they just found out Chance was alive. We were all kind of goofing around and Eileen was poking fun at me for being the new guy. She’s very down-to-earth, and since it was my first week, it was very cool to be on set with her.”

Mark Grossman (Adam): “I love Mark. We’ve hung out outside of work and it’s been really cool to get to know him. He takes his job very seriously and I appreciate that. It’s fun working with him because we try to dig for something in the scene that’s more than what’s on the paper. Since Adam and Chance are supposed to be friends, we’re always trying to find something a little deeper in our scenes. I would really like our characters to develop more of a bond down the road.”

James Hyde (ex-Jeremy): “My first scene with James was very intense for me because Chance was doing serious police work. When we were on the set, I needed to be focused so I could make it believable and he matched that energy with me, which I really appreciated. When we were done, we were like, ‘Yeah, bro!’ and fist-bumping.”

Bryton James (Devon): “Solid dude. He was really nice and told me to come to him for anything — and I have! He’s my go-to guy whenever I have questions about the show. He gives great advice and is always pulling me into the right direction.”

Mishael Morgan (Amanda): “I think she’s a phenomenal actress and just to share the stage with her and watch her do her thing is a blessing. I could tell right away that she’s always on top of her game and knows her stuff. We had a good old time at the [Daytime] Emmys after she won, and we got in a couple of dance battles.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby): “I met Melissa just before I went in for my audition and she was nothing but friendly to me. She’s just so bubbly and you’re automatically friends with her as soon as you meet her. She gave me some intel about Chance that I was probably not supposed to know, which I thought was pretty funny. I’ve never tested with another actor and she was just very calm and reassuring. She was like, ‘I want you to do good on this, so let’s talk it out a little bit and get to know each other before we go in there.’ That definitely helped me relax and gave me an edge over the other actors.”

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki): “She was so sweet. She gave me a big hug and welcomed me to the show. She had some very kind words for me after I did that monologue in front of everybody.”

Jason Thompson (Billy): “I love Jason and I think he’s an extra-cool dude. I’ve only done one scene with him but we’re always chopping it up when we see each other in the hallway and at events. Hopefully there will be a Billy/Chance storyline down the road.”

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey): “I was just talking about him the other day. He became my bro on the set right away because we wanted to make the buddy/cop dynamic work and we had a good time doing it. He also told great stories and I really miss that guy.”

Susan Walters (Diane): “As soon as I met Susan, I could tell she’s a firecracker. She’s been an actress for a long time and I love soaking up as much information as I can from her. She also has great stories, plus she’s very friendly and easy to talk to.”

Jess Walton (Jill): “From day one, Jess was fantastic to me. She gave me a big old hug and was like, ‘Hey, grandson, I’m glad you’re not dead.’ She wanted to know all about me and asked a lot of questions. She said, ‘If there’s anything I can do or if you need any pointers, just let me know.’ ”