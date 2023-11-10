Comings And Goings

The Latest Cast Changes And Real-Life News!

Morgan Fairchild (l.) returns to GH, while Camila Banus is done at DAYS.

WHO’S COMING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Steve Mize (Dr. Pierce): This man of medicine pops up in the coming week.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Morgan Fairchild (Haven de Havilland): Fairchild returns as the HOME & HEART hostess.

Lily Anne Harrison (Andrea Gates): Harrison, the real-life daughter of Gregory Harrison (Gregory), pops back up as TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly’s (Kristen Vaganos) surrogate.

WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez): The actress, who joined the Salem ranks in 2010, last aired on November 9. She told Digest in May, “It’s bittersweet for me. I think I’m at a time in my life where personally, it’s a good time for me to step away and just take a reset. It’s going to be hard for me to let go of Gabi in that sense. But I think with soaps and the way that we work, it’s never always a for-sure good-bye.”

Martha Madison (Belle Black): The Emmy-nominated Madison, who assumed the role of Belle and has played her off and on ever since, has concluded her run. On X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, “Farewell for now. On to the future…”

WHO’S STAYING

Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine): Tracy announced her departure for Amsterdam this week, but no need to worry, GH fans: Sources assures Digest that while Tracy will be off-screen during her trip, her absence from the canvas will be short-lived.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

United State: Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) tied the knot with Brytnee Ratledge on November 8, 2023, at Tahoe Blue Estate in Stateline, NV, after getting engaged in June. Atkinson’s B&B co-star Scott Clifton (Liam) was one of the groomsmen, and castmates Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Ashley Jones (Bridget), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) were in attendance.

In Memoriam: Peter White, best known to soap fans for his long run as Lincoln Tyler on ALL MY CHILDREN, passed away from melanoma on November 1 at the age of 86. In addition to AMC, White appeared on THE COLBYS (ex-Arthur), DYNASTY (ex-Bill), FALCON CREST (ex-Eric) and KNOTS LANDING (ex-Pearson).