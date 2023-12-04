Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Jane Elliot returns to GH as Tracy.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Winsor Harmon (Thorne Forrester): Eric’s (John McCook) son is back on the scene starting Tuesday, December 5. Check out Harmon’s interview about his comeback here.

Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester): Bridget also returns this week, beginning Wednesday, December 6.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



Jackie Cox (Herself): The drag artist and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE alum notched another Salem appearance this week. Click here for Cox’s interview with Digest about returning to DAYS.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine): The actress is back this week after a short on-screen hiatus in which Tracy traveled to Europe to help Bobbie settle Luke’s estate.

Mark Engelhardt (Roman Hume): Engelhardt appears again this week as a rep for Pikeman Security Group.

Charles Mesure (Brennan): Mesure debuted on December 1 in scenes with Laura Wright (Carly).

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Ellen Travolta (Gloria Cerullo): The actress wrapped up her visit to Port Charles last week. Speaking to Digest about returning to the show after over 25 years, she smiled, “I had this feeling of nostalgia and comfort and I felt that I was being welcomed, that they were pleased and very happy that I was there. The wardrobe people, the hair and makeup people — everyone couldn’t have been nicer. Doing GENERAL HOSPITAL was such a treat, such a gift.”