Comings And Goings

The Latest Cast Changes!

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz: The BIG BROTHER houseguests have taped a B&B appearance slated to run in December.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Ellen Travolta (Gloria Cerullo): Travolta, who played Lois’s (Rena Sofer) mom from 1994-95, shows up this week to spend Thanksgiving in Port Charles. Raves Wally Kurth (Ned), “Gloria Cerullo is back and better than ever! Ellen was great and looks fantastic. She’s just a ball of fire and added so much energy. The audience is going to love these scenes.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Judith Champan (Gloria Bardwell): Chapman will be back on the scene as Gloria this week.

J. Eddie Peck (Cole Howard): Not only did Y&R surprise fans with the surprise addition of Colleen Zenk (ex-Barbara, AS THE WORLD TURNS) as Claire’s (Hayley Erin) great aunt, Jordan, but it confirmed the imminent arrival of Peck, reprising the role he originally played from 1993-99.

Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher): The actor, who also plays Leo on DAYS, pops up in Genoa City this week.

WHO’S GOING

Nathanyael Grey (Mason Gatlin): Grey wrapped his 2022-23 stint last week; click here for more details.

Lily Anne Harrison (Andrea Gates): Harrison, the real-life daughter of Gregory Harrison (Gregory), ended her run as Andrea broke the sad news that she had miscarried the baby she was carrying for TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Roger Howarth (Austin Gatlin-Holt): The actor, who first joined GH in 2012 as Todd and went on to play Franco, then Austin, confirmed his exit on his official Instagram and opened up exclusively to Digest about his departure here.

