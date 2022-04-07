BEST STORYTELLER

Dominic: “Eric Braeden [Victor] has got stories from the ’60s.”

Morrow: “Eric has had the most interesting life of almost anyone I’ve ever known. To listen to his stories of his childhood, the struggles he had of coming to America, taking on a difficult career and becoming an icon in the industry is amazing.”

Ordway: “Greg Rikaart [Kevin]. I always crack up at all of his stories.”

BEST LISTENER

Dominic: “Bryton James [Devon] is just good at listening.”

Morrow: “That would be my homie, Missy Claire Egan [Chelsea]. We’ve had a billion conversations and she’s always been a good listener and an-all around slam-dunk human being.”

Ordway: “Peter Bergman [Jack]. He’s like a real uncle to me and I know I can talk to him about anything.”

MOST CHATTY IN THE MAKEUP ROOM

Dominic: “Melissa Ordway has news for days!”

Morrow: “I don’t think Christian Jules LeBlanc [Michael] has an off switch. Once he walks into the building, he doesn’t stop speaking. Christian is eternally amusing and borderline exhausting.”

Ordway: “Christian is always chatting away.”

BEST SENSE OF HUMOR

Dominic: “Eric.”

Morrow: “I think Camryn Grimes [Mariah] is a brilliant comedienne. She has impeccable timing and just enough of a sardonic bite. She’s extremely clever with her take on stuff. She makes me laugh more than anyone on the show and a close second is Melissa.”

Ordway: “Joshua. I can’t stop laughing when we work together.”

LEAST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING

Dominic: “Brytni [Sarpy, Elena]. She needs her matcha and yoga poses before she’s ready for the day.”

Morrow: “I would say Bryton, but not in a negative way.”

Ordway: “Conner Floyd [Chance]. He’s pretty quiet in the morning.”

BEST SNACK FOOD STASH

Dominic: “Bryton’s got snack food stashes hidden away.”

Morrow: “Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki] has brought me lemon bars and a beverage, if necessary.”

Ordway: “Mishael Morgan [Amanda].”

MOST STYLISH

Dominic: “Christian is fresh to death.”

Morrow: “The person who I think looks best outside of work is Sharon Case [Sharon]. She’s got impeccable taste and wears clothes very well.”

Ordway: “Cait Fairbanks [Tessa] is always very fashionable and comes to work in super cute clothes. But also, Christel [Khalil, Lily] and Liz [Hendrickson, Chloe]! They always looks cute!”

MOST MATERNAL

Dominic: “Melissa because she has got two young girls.”

Morrow: “Melody is always asking about my life and my kids. If I look a little rundown, she asks me how I’m sleeping and eating. She actually replaced Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine], who was my grandmother on the set. She was always on me.”

Ordway: “Lauralee Bell [Christine] is an amazing mom and is always taking care of everyone.”

BIGGEST GOOFBALL

Dominic: “Eric will not stop cracking jokes on set.”

Morrow: “Melissa is an absolute clown with a really funny, spunky sense of humor. She kills me. She should be on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. She missed her calling.”

Ordway: “Sean is hilarious!”

FRIENDLIEST

Dominic: “Christian is a big love bug.”

Morrow: “Amelia [Heinle, Victoria]. If you’re having a bad day or if something isn’t just right, you only have to spend 40 seconds with her to feel all better. She emanates a light of joy and people just like being around her. She’s amazing.”

Ordway: “Amelia.”

LEAST LIKE THEIR CHARACTER

Dominic: “Mark. I mean, come on. If he was like Adam he would’ve never been hired.”

Morrow: “Greg is a 180 from this character. Greg is incredibly smart and funny and always makes me laugh. Kevin, not so much. He’s got issues while Greg is such a bright spot. I love being around him.”

Ordway: “Michelle [Stafford] is the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful person, and nothing like Phyllis.”