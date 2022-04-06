LEAST LIKELY TO FLUB A LINE

Hughes: “Genie Francis [Laura].”

Pohl: “Definitely not me! Genie Francis. She is so prepared and professional. I’m so impressed by her.”

Swickard: “Katey MacMullen [Willow] or Lynn [Herring, Lucy].”

MOST LIKELY TO AD-LIB

Hughes: “Tristan Rogers [Robert].”

Pohl: “Jon Lindstrom [Kevin/Ryan]. He is so funny.”

Swickard: “Probably Michael Easton [Finn].”

CHATTIEST

Hughes: “Josh Swickard.”

Pohl: “Oh, that’s definitely me.”

Swickard: “Chad [Duell, Michael].”

BIGGEST GOOFBALL

Hughes: “JPS [James Patrick Stuart, Valentin] and Josh Swickard and Roger [Howarth, Austin]. We have a plethora!”

Pohl: “We all hit a point on set where we’re like, ‘We’ve been here a long time, I’ve lost my ability to function as a human!’ Probably Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer] gets the goofiest.”

Swickard: “It’s Chad. And if someone answers other than Chad, don’t believe them and just write, ‘Chad.’ ”

MOST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING

Hughes: “No one I know!”

Pohl: “Maura West [Ava]. The other day she told me that she goes to bed at 7:30 in the winter, so maybe that’s why!”

Swickard: “I think most chipper would be me, unfortunately for my castmates [laughs]. There’s a lot of eye-rolling, like, ‘Oh, boy, it’s 6:30, Josh, you need to bring it down a notch!’ ”

MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM

Hughes: “William deVry’s [ex-Julian]. It was an homage to the golden era of film and TV.”

Pohl: “James Patrick Stuart. He’s got the most posters up.”

Swickard: “Donnell [Turner, Curtis].”

MOST MINIMALIST DRESSING ROOM

Hughes: “Dom [Zamprogna, Dante].”

Pohl: “Lynn Herring.”

Swickard: “I think Amanda [Setton, Brook Lynn] does.”

MOST STYLISH

Hughes: “Kelly Monaco [Sam] and Laura Wright [Carly].”

Pohl: “Definitely Eden [McCoy, Josslyn]. She’s got a fun wardrobe.”

Swickard: “Kirsten Storms [Maxie]. She’s got great style.”

BEST ADVICE-GIVER

Hughes: “Kristina Wagner [Felicia].”

Pohl: “When I started, I got a lot of great advice from a lot of people, but I probably talked to Eden the most.”

Swickard: “Steve Burton [ex-Jason] and Mo [Maurice Benard, Sonny] and Michael Easton.”

FRIENDLIEST

Hughes: “Wally Kurth [Ned].”

Pohl: “It has to be William Lipton [Cameron]. I think he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met. I didn’t even know people like him existed! He is just such an optimist! It’s like he’s a human puppy.”

Swickard: “Amanda and Katey and Sofia [Mattsson, Sasha] — all those girls are just so freakin’ sweet. And I have to say JPS, too. He’s so kind, so personable. JPS, I love you!”

BEST LISTENER

Hughes: “I’m a pretty good listener, even though I talk a lot!”

Pohl: “Marcus Coloma [Nikolas]. He’s a genuinely nice dude and he’s always very attentive.”

Swickard: “Finola.”

LEAST LIKE THEIR CHARACTER

Hughes: “Amanda Setton.”

Pohl: “Marcus. We’ve had conversations about how different we are from our characters.”

Swickard: “Chad.”

BEST STORYTELLER

Hughes: “Michael Easton. If you tell a story, he one-ups you. He’s like Oprah.”

Pohl: “Genie. She’s told me amazing stories about how soaps used to be and painted a great picture.”

Swickard: “Hands-down, James Patrick Stuart.”