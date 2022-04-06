LEAST LIKELY TO FLUB A LINE
Hughes: “Genie Francis [Laura].”
Pohl: “Definitely not me! Genie Francis. She is so prepared and professional. I’m so impressed by her.”
Swickard: “Katey MacMullen [Willow] or Lynn [Herring, Lucy].”
MOST LIKELY TO AD-LIB
Hughes: “Tristan Rogers [Robert].”
Pohl: “Jon Lindstrom [Kevin/Ryan]. He is so funny.”
Swickard: “Probably Michael Easton [Finn].”
CHATTIEST
Hughes: “Josh Swickard.”
Pohl: “Oh, that’s definitely me.”
Swickard: “Chad [Duell, Michael].”
BIGGEST GOOFBALL
Hughes: “JPS [James Patrick Stuart, Valentin] and Josh Swickard and Roger [Howarth, Austin]. We have a plethora!”
Pohl: “We all hit a point on set where we’re like, ‘We’ve been here a long time, I’ve lost my ability to function as a human!’ Probably Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer] gets the goofiest.”
Swickard: “It’s Chad. And if someone answers other than Chad, don’t believe them and just write, ‘Chad.’ ”
MOST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING
Hughes: “No one I know!”
Pohl: “Maura West [Ava]. The other day she told me that she goes to bed at 7:30 in the winter, so maybe that’s why!”
Swickard: “I think most chipper would be me, unfortunately for my castmates [laughs]. There’s a lot of eye-rolling, like, ‘Oh, boy, it’s 6:30, Josh, you need to bring it down a notch!’ ”
MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM
Hughes: “William deVry’s [ex-Julian]. It was an homage to the golden era of film and TV.”
Pohl: “James Patrick Stuart. He’s got the most posters up.”
Swickard: “Donnell [Turner, Curtis].”
MOST MINIMALIST DRESSING ROOM
Hughes: “Dom [Zamprogna, Dante].”
Pohl: “Lynn Herring.”
Swickard: “I think Amanda [Setton, Brook Lynn] does.”
MOST STYLISH
Hughes: “Kelly Monaco [Sam] and Laura Wright [Carly].”
Pohl: “Definitely Eden [McCoy, Josslyn]. She’s got a fun wardrobe.”
Swickard: “Kirsten Storms [Maxie]. She’s got great style.”
BEST ADVICE-GIVER
Hughes: “Kristina Wagner [Felicia].”
Pohl: “When I started, I got a lot of great advice from a lot of people, but I probably talked to Eden the most.”
Swickard: “Steve Burton [ex-Jason] and Mo [Maurice Benard, Sonny] and Michael Easton.”
FRIENDLIEST
Hughes: “Wally Kurth [Ned].”
Pohl: “It has to be William Lipton [Cameron]. I think he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met. I didn’t even know people like him existed! He is just such an optimist! It’s like he’s a human puppy.”
Swickard: “Amanda and Katey and Sofia [Mattsson, Sasha] — all those girls are just so freakin’ sweet. And I have to say JPS, too. He’s so kind, so personable. JPS, I love you!”
BEST LISTENER
Hughes: “I’m a pretty good listener, even though I talk a lot!”
Pohl: “Marcus Coloma [Nikolas]. He’s a genuinely nice dude and he’s always very attentive.”
Swickard: “Finola.”
LEAST LIKE THEIR CHARACTER
Hughes: “Amanda Setton.”
Pohl: “Marcus. We’ve had conversations about how different we are from our characters.”
Swickard: “Chad.”
BEST STORYTELLER
Hughes: “Michael Easton. If you tell a story, he one-ups you. He’s like Oprah.”
Pohl: “Genie. She’s told me amazing stories about how soaps used to be and painted a great picture.”
Swickard: “Hands-down, James Patrick Stuart.”