Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue

Sweet Talk: B&B’s Finn (Tanner Novlan) said all the right things to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).
BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL
(Finn assures Steffy that he’s right where he wants to be.)
Finn: “Everything I love is in this house. You, the kids…. my surfboard.”
DAYS OF OUR LIVES
(Kate and Roman visit Lucas at the monastery, his new safe house.)
Lucas: “When I had my visit with the abbot, you know what he told me? He wanted to discuss possible life changes. And thank God that my vow of silence kicked in so I could put the kibosh on that for a while.”
(Kate advises Lucas to change his attitude.)
Kate: “Okay, listen. I don’t think you should forget that this monastery and the inhabitants are keeping you safe. So if I were you I would do everything I possibly could to keep it going that way.”
Lucas: “I will, but celibacy, I’m drawing the line there. I will not do that.”
(Leo chats with baby Jude while babysitting.)
Leo: “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst. That has always been my motto. Well, that and, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, then skydiving is not for you.’ ”
GENERAL HOSPITAL
(Olivia sings Dante’s praises to Sam.)
Olivia: “He’s still that same sweet little kid that used to bring me flowers home from school. I mean, turns out they were Mr. Coletti’s prize roses, but I digress.”
(John presses Spinelli to assist him.)
John: “I’m assuming this thing’s got a password?”
Spinelli: “What am I, an amateur?”
John: “Just give it to me.”
Spinelli: “Fine. M-A-X-I-M-I-S-T-A.”
Maxie: “Awwww.”
YOUNG AND RESTLESS
(Danny tells Phyllis to stop fighting with Christine over him.)
Danny: “I do not want to be this dodgeball that you two keep throwing at each other.”
Phyllis: “Well, that’s a bad metaphor because if it were dodgeball, Christine would be on the floor by now.”
(Tucker asks why Audra is so uptight.)
Audra: “Since the day I met you, you’ve been constantly braced for another shoe to drop.”
Tucker: “Yeah, but when I do it, it’s called anticipating and being proactive. There’s a difference between that and seeing a problem where there is none.”
Audra: “Well, I’m anticipating the thud of a very expensive slingback pump in whatever size Ashley Abbott wears.”
(Jack confronts Tucker at the GCAC bar.)
Jack: “Well, you are just a demon that we can’t seem to exorcise.”
(Tucker addresses the bartender.)
Tucker: “Evan, two glasses of your finest holy water.”
(Amanda and Mamie sit down at the GCAC bar to discuss Chancellor-Winters business and Jill.)
Mamie: “What I feel about Jill is not a grudge.”
Amanda: “Oh, I’m sorry. How would you describe it.”
Mamie: “Why don’t we have our drinks first? We’ll be nicer that way.”