Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue

Sweet Talk: B&B’s Finn (Tanner Novlan) said all the right things to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL



(Finn assures Steffy that he’s right where he wants to be.)

Finn: “Everything I love is in this house. You, the kids…. my surfboard.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



(Kate and Roman visit Lucas at the monastery, his new safe house.)

Lucas: “When I had my visit with the abbot, you know what he told me? He wanted to discuss possible life changes. And thank God that my vow of silence kicked in so I could put the kibosh on that for a while.”

(Kate advises Lucas to change his attitude.)

Kate: “Okay, listen. I don’t think you should forget that this monastery and the inhabitants are keeping you safe. So if I were you I would do everything I possibly could to keep it going that way.”

Lucas: “I will, but celibacy, I’m drawing the line there. I will not do that.”

(Leo chats with baby Jude while babysitting.)

Leo: “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst. That has always been my motto. Well, that and, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, then skydiving is not for you.’ ”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Olivia sings Dante’s praises to Sam.)

Olivia: “He’s still that same sweet little kid that used to bring me flowers home from school. I mean, turns out they were Mr. Coletti’s prize roses, but I digress.”

(John presses Spinelli to assist him.)



John: “I’m assuming this thing’s got a password?”

Spinelli: “What am I, an amateur?”

John: “Just give it to me.”

Spinelli: “Fine. M-A-X-I-M-I-S-T-A.”

Maxie: “Awwww.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(Danny tells Phyllis to stop fighting with Christine over him.)

Danny: “I do not want to be this dodgeball that you two keep throwing at each other.”

Phyllis: “Well, that’s a bad metaphor because if it were dodgeball, Christine would be on the floor by now.”

(Tucker asks why Audra is so uptight.)

Audra: “Since the day I met you, you’ve been constantly braced for another shoe to drop.”

Tucker: “Yeah, but when I do it, it’s called anticipating and being proactive. There’s a difference between that and seeing a problem where there is none.”

Audra: “Well, I’m anticipating the thud of a very expensive slingback pump in whatever size Ashley Abbott wears.”

(Jack confronts Tucker at the GCAC bar.)

Jack: “Well, you are just a demon that we can’t seem to exorcise.”

(Tucker addresses the bartender.)

Tucker: “Evan, two glasses of your finest holy water.”

(Amanda and Mamie sit down at the GCAC bar to discuss Chancellor-Winters business and Jill.)

Mamie: “What I feel about Jill is not a grudge.”

Amanda: “Oh, I’m sorry. How would you describe it.”

Mamie: “Why don’t we have our drinks first? We’ll be nicer that way.”