Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue

Connectivity Issues: GH’s Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) wanted to keep his relationship with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) offline.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

(At Il Giardino, Liam explains that he doesn’t want to dine in since Sheila is employed there.)

Deacon: “Well, you’re not gonna have to worry about that because she’s not here tonight.”

Liam: “Oh, weekly Psychopaths Anonymous meeting?”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(Stefan and Clyde discuss Ava’s allegiance to Clyde.)

Stefan: “Maybe Ava has softened, like you said. But it’s because she cares about Harris. She’s human. She has a heart. She’s also smart and savvy. That’s why she has been loyal to you down the line.”

Clyde: “What, she hire you to do public relations for her or something?”

(Tripp tells Wendy funny stories from his med school days.)

Tripp: “I was examining this patient, this sweet, sweet elderly woman, who was kind of flirting with me.”

Wendy: “Right.”

Tripp: “I leaned in to check her eyes, and she looks at me and says very coyly, ‘You look like my third husband.’ I said, ‘Wow, third. Well, how many have you had?’ She said, ‘Two.’ ”

(Julie and Everett are surveying the shambles of the Horton house fire.)

Everett: “This house must be bursting with interesting tales — family history buried in the woodwork, secrets whispered from the walls, scandal dripping from the eaves….”

Julie: “Everett, I don’t enjoy the image of scandal dripping from my eaves.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Spinelli and Maxie process the state of their relationship after sharing a kiss.)

Maxie: “You think you’re love with me? Okay, when you’re sure, shoot me an email and let me know.”

Spinelli: “There’s no need to involve the Internet.”

(Lois and Maxie discuss the prenup that Tracy had drawn up for Chase to sign before he marries Brook Lynn.)

Lois: “I know that Tracy is just trying to do something nice for her granddaughter.”

Maxie: “That is a generous interpretation of this prenup. And I applaud the mental gymnastics that allowed you to stick that landing.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(Tucker is surprised to find Ashley waiting in his hotel room.)

Tucker: “You’re the last person I expected to break into my room.”

Ashley: “Who’s at the top of the list? I’m intrigued.”

(Tucker approaches Nate at the GCAC.)

Tucker: “You know, for someone with a booming career and a swanky penthouse apartment, you sure do spend an awful lot of time here.”

Nate: “Why are you so concerned about where I spend my time?’

Tucker: “Just curious what keeps you coming back. Is it the steak frites? Or the Audra Charles?”

(Devon and Billy insist to Esther that she’s misreading their office interaction.)

Esther: “I am really good at reading situations and emotions. You know, I’ve lived at the Chancellor mansion for decades, and it wasn’t just about cake-wrestling and catfights.”

(Michael shows up at Chaire’s room at the psychiatric ward.)

Michael: “I love what you’ve done with the place.”

Claire: “Yeah, it’s hard to make this place homey.”

Michael: “Hmm. Maybe some other art? Perhaps a colorful throw.”