Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue

Role Play: DAYS’s Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) resented not being the main character in Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) life.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

(Sheila, who is missing a toe, is giving herself a pedicure when Deacon enters.)

Deacon: “You know, I bet if you went to a nail salon, they’d give you a discount.”

Sheila: “Ha, ha, ha. Aren’t you clever.”

(At Il Giardino, Deacon tells Sheila he has a meeting to go to.)

Deacon: “Behave yourself.”

Sheila: “Well, if I don’t, are you gonna spank me?”

Deacon: “Again?”

(Bill calls out Liam for the look on his face.)

Bill: “I know that look, because it’s the look I get when I’m thinking about money — you are thinking about Steffy!”

(Sheila rants at Deacon about her violent confrontation with Steffy.)

Sheila: “Steffy can just barge right in here and slander me and physically assault me and I what? I’d just …. what do I do? Turn the cheek and say, ‘Hey you missed a spot?’ ”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(Sloan complains to Melinda about Eric.)

Sloan: “I have been totally sidelined by that baby, Melinda. Either pushed away or ignored.”

Melinda: “Cut the guy some slack. He’s a new dad, and he’s obviously very nurturing. He’s just doing his best, you know?”

Sloan: “Oh, not with me he’s not.”

Melinda: “Come on. The guy is crazy about you, Sloan.”

Sloan: “No, not anymore. Not since Jude came into our lives. Since Jude came into the picture, he’s the main star in the movie. I’m like some background extra. Actually, I’m not even in the damn movie!”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Maxie has a lot on her mind.) Maxie: “Normally, I wouldn’t let something like this bother me. I would dive straight into work, but this time… ”

Sasha: “Maxie? Are you okay?”

Maxie: “Yeah, why?”

Sasha: “You just stopped talking.”

Maxie: “Oh, I could see how that would be a cause for concern.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(At the GCAC, Lauren finds Danny upset over Phyllis and Christine.)

Lauren: “Are they fighting over you again?”

Danny: “Is this my fault?”

Lauren: “You mean because you are charming, sweet, talented and handsome? It is so your fault.”