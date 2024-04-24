It was quite a week on soaps with some amazing dialogue thanks to the many talented writers on all the soaps. We may not have caught all the great lines but here’s a sampling of what Digest did enjoy.

Young and Restless

(Jack and Victor discuss Harrison’s abduction by Jordan.)

Jack: I imagine Jordan (read what Colleen Zenk said about playing Jordan here) is going to reach out to Kyle soon. How do we string her along if she starts making demands?

Victor: I’ll handle her. But you know, I seriously doubt she has shown her full hand yet.

Jack: What makes you so sure?

Victor: Because I know that she loves theatrics. And this time, I’m going to pull down the damn curtain once and for all.

(Audra informs Tucker that she vented about him to Sally.)

Tucker: What, pray tell, did you vent about? Not about little old me. You would have nothing to vent about me.

Audra: I had plenty to unload. How you just come with so much baggage. You know, how you think you know everything about me, when clearly you do not. How you’re romantic and charming. Just always choose just the wrong moment to prove that you’re a good man. Basically, I went on and on about how maddening and infuriating you can be.

Tucker: Well, what can I say? I’m a catch.

General Hospital

(Gregory is down his Plus-One for Chase and Brook Lynn’s wedding.)

Gregory: Alexis has to appear in Manhattan the morning after the wedding. She’s hoping to get her disbarment overturned.

Tracy: Oh, well. Good for her.

Gregory: Do you mean that?

Tracy (laughs): I’m sure some part of me must.

(Maxie and Felicia recap the dumpster fire that was Deception’s Home & Hearth segment.) Maxie: The word ‘star’ was used to describe Lucy’s performance today. Felicia: By who? Maxie: Lucy. Of course. She might breathe the same air, but she’s not one of us.

Brook Lynn: It would be helpful to know what you guys have planned for me at my bachelorette party-slash-bridal shower. Olivia: It’s going to be fantastic! Don’t you trust us? Brook Lynn: Absolutely not Olivia (laughing): Wise girl.

(Spinelli arrives to play DJ at Brook Lynn’s bachelorette party.) Lois: Oh, please tell me he’s not the stripper.

Days of our Lives (Marlena discussing Paulina’s hospital escape to save Chanel with John.) Marlena: So that’s why she left isolation. We have to notify the first responders. They can’t go anywhere near her. She’s radioactive.

(Kate returns from visiting Lucas, who’s in hiding.) Roman: Back from the monastery… Kate: Well, I bet you never thought you’d be saying those words to me. Roman: I did not. How’s Lucas? Kate: Well, given the fact that he’s required to live a life of chastity, poverty and obedience… I mean, he’s hanging in. (Ava finds Stefan behind the bar at The Bistro.) Ava: Ooooooh. Congratulations . From CEO of a multi-national corporation to barkeep. America loves its riches-to-rags story.