It was quite a week on soaps with some amazing dialogue thanks to the many talented writers on all the soaps. We may not have caught all the great lines but here’s a sampling of what Digest did enjoy.
Young and Restless
(Jack and Victor discuss Harrison’s abduction by Jordan.)
Jack: I imagine Jordan (read what Colleen Zenk said about playing Jordan here) is going to reach out to Kyle soon. How do we string her along if she starts making demands?
Victor: I’ll handle her. But you know, I seriously doubt she has shown her full hand yet.
Jack: What makes you so sure?
Victor: Because I know that she loves theatrics. And this time, I’m going to pull down the damn curtain once and for all.
(Audra informs Tucker that she vented about him to Sally.)
Tucker: What, pray tell, did you vent about? Not about little old me. You would have nothing to vent about me.
Audra: I had plenty to unload. How you just come with so much baggage. You know, how you think you know everything about me, when clearly you do not. How you’re romantic and charming. Just always choose just the wrong moment to prove that you’re a good man. Basically, I went on and on about how maddening and infuriating you can be.
Tucker: Well, what can I say? I’m a catch.
General Hospital
Brook Lynn: It would be helpful to know what you guys have planned for me at my bachelorette party-slash-bridal shower.
Olivia: It’s going to be fantastic! Don’t you trust us?
Brook Lynn: Absolutely not
Olivia (laughing): Wise girl.
Days of our Lives
(Marlena discussing Paulina’s hospital escape to save Chanel with John.)
Marlena: So that’s why she left isolation. We have to notify the first responders. They can’t go anywhere near her. She’s radioactive.
(Brady, Theresa and Tate rally together at Brady Pub.)
Brady: We will protect you.
Tate: From Holly the teenage vampire?
Theresa: If the fangs fit.
(Sloan tells Stefan that hiring a lawyer was a bold move.)
Stefan: What can I say? I’m a DiMera. Fearless is in our DNA.
(Later….)
Sloan: Let’s discuss my retainer. (Stefan hesitates) Not so fearless, are we?
(The subject of EJ then comes up.)
Stefan: I know my brother. There’s no way he won’t turn against me.
(Eric has a valid question for Leo.)
Eric: Who are you blackmailing these days?
Leo: Who am I not blackmailing that’s the real question.
(Chad gets upset over playing a wizard game with Thomas.)
Chad: Calculus is easier than this.