Classic Lines: Highlights From The Week Ending May 7

For the week in soaps, ending on May 7, there was some clever dialogue thanks to the many talented writers on all the shows. It helps to have it in the capable hands of many of daytime’s most capable actors as they say some sitcom-worthy lines that truly tickle our collective funny bone. Digest may not have caught all the great lines but here’s a sampling of what stood out this past week.
General Hospital
Days of our Lives
Theresa: Yeah, well, you don’t need to work today or ever again for that matter, Mr. Heir to the Fortune.
Alex: Question is, what the hell am I gonna do with the fortune? I mean, obviously, besides buy myself a mansion, a yacht, a private plane and tickets to outer space.
Young and Restless
(Jack tries to help a hungover Nikki.)
Jack: Have a little bite to eat.
Nikki: I’m not hungry, it smells nauseating.
Jack: That will go away after the third bite.
Nikki: What are you, a doctor now, or just play one on TV?
(Jack finds Nikki drunk in a GCAC suite and takes a drink of what she’s been downing.)
Jack: Wow, that is smooth – I see that you sprung for the triple distilled.
Nikki: My life may be in the gutter but I still have my standards!
(Jordan is incensed that Victor has locked her up in his own private jail cell.)
Jordan: You bastard.
Victor (amused): I’ve been called much worse.
(Lily shares with Billy about her earlier talk with her great aunt.)
Lily: Well, I did have an interesting conversation with Mamie today. And by interesting, I mean disturbing.
(Tucker shares his concern to Ashley, who is bristling at Traci mothering her.)
Tucker: Ashley, I know you don’t want to listen to me, but I hope you will listen to your sister.”
Ashley: Thank you so much, Daddy Issue.”
During a meeting with just the Winters family at Chancellor-Winters.
Mamie: I’m only here to build things up, not to tear them down.
Nate: You literally said it was time to blow things up.
Mamie: I never said that!