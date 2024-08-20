Classic Lines: Dialogue Highlights From The Week Ending August 19

Shantay You Stay: Days’s Leo (Greg Rikaart) admired Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) fashion sense.
There are so many clever lines uttered on soaps, and in the capable hands of daytime’s most dynamic actors, these sitcom-worthy lines truly tickle our collective funny bone. Here’s a sampling of the humorous dialogue that recently stood out to Digest editors.
Days Of Our Lives
(Hattie shows up Leo’s hotel room to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race.)
Leo: “I see that you’ve dressed for the occasion, kind of ’80s sex worker-meets-Harley Quinn cosplay. I like it.”
(Xander visits Sarah in the hospital after she was struck by a car.)
Sarah: “Where’s Victoria?”
Xander: “Bonnie’s watching her.”
Sarah: “Bonnie?”
Xander: “Yeah. If our daughter’s first word is beer, we’ll know who to blame.”
General Hospital
(Maxie arrives at Nina’s to see two glasses and a bottle of wine set up.)
Maxie: “Am I interrupting something?”
Nina: “No, Drew’s coming over. He got a call from Congressman McConkey that he wants to discuss. And I’m also going to help him refine his campaign platform.”
Maxie: “Drew’s coming here.”
Nina: “Yeah, it just seemed like the most convenient place.”
Maxie: “Well, I don’t know if Drew’s platform needs help, but your story certainly does.”
(Tracy educates Violet on Quartermaine family history and Alan’s generous nature.)
Violet: “But if Alan hadn’t given Monica this house, then we wouldn’t have a place to live. Or have tea parties!”
Tracy: “Can’t argue with that. And by the way, missy, who was it that told you to say to me that it was Monica’s house, Alan gave it to her?”
Violet (shrugs): “Everybody.”
Tracy (laughs): “I’m not surprised.”
(The Deception staff meets to discuss a potential investment from Sonny.)
Tracy: “First of all, there is no world in which Sonny would be a silent partner. Otherwise, why would he bring on a glorified stage mother as his mouthpiece?”
Natalia: “So many insults packed into one sentence.”
Tracy: “You know, I read what you said about your daughter and Kristina. I don’t need to teach you a thing about insults.”
Young And Restless
(With their kids, Summer and Kyle, locked in a custody battle over Harrison, Jack cautions Phyllis about influencing their grandson.)
Phyllis: “Watch your paranoia. Next time I see you here, you’re going to be looking around, standing in the corner with your tin foil hat.”
(Lily and Billy clash once again over his leadership style.)
Lily: “You want to talk about Devon being a one-man band? You are a one-man orchestra.”