Classic Lines: Dialogue Highlights From The Week Ending August 19

Shantay You Stay: Days’s Leo (Greg Rikaart) admired Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) fashion sense.

There are so many clever lines uttered on soaps, and in the capable hands of daytime’s most dynamic actors, these sitcom-worthy lines truly tickle our collective funny bone. Here’s a sampling of the humorous dialogue that recently stood out to Digest editors.

Days Of Our Lives

(Hattie shows up Leo’s hotel room to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race.)

Leo: “I see that you’ve dressed for the occasion, kind of ’80s sex worker-meets-Harley Quinn cosplay. I like it.”

(Xander visits Sarah in the hospital after she was struck by a car.)

Sarah: “Where’s Victoria?”

Xander: “Bonnie’s watching her.”

Sarah: “Bonnie?”

Xander: “Yeah. If our daughter’s first word is beer, we’ll know who to blame.”

General Hospital

(Maxie arrives at Nina’s to see two glasses and a bottle of wine set up.)

Maxie: “Am I interrupting something?”

Nina: “No, Drew’s coming over. He got a call from Congressman McConkey that he wants to discuss. And I’m also going to help him refine his campaign platform.”

Maxie: “Drew’s coming here.”

Nina: “Yeah, it just seemed like the most convenient place.”

Maxie: “Well, I don’t know if Drew’s platform needs help, but your story certainly does.”

(Tracy educates Violet on Quartermaine family history and Alan’s generous nature.)

Violet: “But if Alan hadn’t given Monica this house, then we wouldn’t have a place to live. Or have tea parties!”

Tracy: “Can’t argue with that. And by the way, missy, who was it that told you to say to me that it was Monica’s house, Alan gave it to her?”

Violet (shrugs): “Everybody.”

Tracy (laughs): “I’m not surprised.”

(The Deception staff meets to discuss a potential investment from Sonny.)

Tracy: “First of all, there is no world in which Sonny would be a silent partner. Otherwise, why would he bring on a glorified stage mother as his mouthpiece?”

Natalia: “So many insults packed into one sentence.”

Tracy: “You know, I read what you said about your daughter and Kristina. I don’t need to teach you a thing about insults.”

Young And Restless

(With their kids, Summer and Kyle, locked in a custody battle over Harrison, Jack cautions Phyllis about influencing their grandson.)

Phyllis: “Watch your paranoia. Next time I see you here, you’re going to be looking around, standing in the corner with your tin foil hat.”

(Lily and Billy clash once again over his leadership style.)

Lily: “You want to talk about Devon being a one-man band? You are a one-man orchestra.”