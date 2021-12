Tickets are on sale now to see Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof off-Broadway. The actor plays Big Daddy in the show, which begins previews on January 14, 2022 and runs through February 13, 2022. To purchase tickets, which range between $39-$125, visit www.Ruthstage.org/cat or www.Telecharge.com.