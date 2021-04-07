Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Netflix.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic Comedy.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Jimmy Kimmel, I like his ‘Mean Tweets’ [segment].”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Hip-hop!”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Basketball.”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram.”

Wine Or Beer? “Wine, preferably white.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book. I still love curling up with a good book.”

Save Or Splurge? “It used to be splurge, but now I’m a saver!”

Pool Or Ocean? “Pool, because I’m terrified of fish.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board game.”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Plan ahead!”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “THE VOICE!”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Early bird. I’ve always been a morning person.”

Cat Or Dog? “Dog! I love my Harvey.”

New Or Vintage? “New!”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade.”

Cook Or Order In? “Cooking. There’s nothing better than a delicious home-cooked meal!”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Spicy! Duh!”

Music Or Podcast? “Podcasts during long drives, music for shorter trips.”