Chrishell Stause Wins MTV Award

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) was named the Best Reality Star at the 2022 MTV Awards for the überpopular Netflix series, SELLING SUNSET. The surprised actress got emotional during her speech, noting that she was thrilled to be named the victor after revealing her relationship with Australian singer G Flip. “Thank you so much MTV. Thank you so much, Adam DiVello and Skyler [Wakil],” she began. “I have to thank Netflix, our leaders. Jason [Oppenheim], I..thank you guys so much, and most importantly, the whole cast. I wouldn’t be standing here..you can’t do a reality show without all of…every single person makes it work. So thank you guys so much. And just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said, you know, anything about my sexuality. I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me. Because I wasn’t sure, you know, how that was going to go and thank you so much guys. I appreciate it.”