Chrishell Stause Reveals New Romance

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) confirmed on the reunion special for her Netflix series, SELLING SUNSET, is that she is dating G Flip, a non-binary Australian singer. Calling G Flip “an extremely talented musician,” she said, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them.” The duo connected when Stause appeared in one of their music videos. Stause, who was previously married to Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al), was last linked to her her SELLING SUNSET co-star Jason Oppenheim.