Chrishell Stause Eliminated From DANCING WITH THE STARS

Chrishell Stause’s (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) time in the ballroom has come to an end. The actress and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were the latest couple to be voted off DANCING WITH THE STARS. The actress took the news in stride and posted an Instagram story, “I am so sad. I am about to take my outfit off. I am going to try to steal this. Anyway, thank you so much to everyone that voted. I mean, listen, it was a great run. It is what it is. I am so happy that I got to do this as long as I did. But thank you to everyone who voted. It was so much fun.” With Stause’s elimination, there are no more soap alums in the competition. Both Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) and Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) were voted off earlier in the season.