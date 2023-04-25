Chene’ Lawson Returns To Y&R

Chene’ Lawson will reprise the role of Devon’s mother Harmony for several for several episodes beginning on Friday, May 5. “It was like stepping into a time machine, because even after 18 years, Chene looks exactly the same as she did in the last scenes we filmed,” says on-screen son, Bryton James (Devon). “And she was just as brilliant in front of the camera. It was one of those amazing moments on stage when you truly don’t have to act, you just look at each other, and all of the history and love comes right to the surface. It was really a full-circle experience for myself and Devon that I couldn’t be more grateful for.” Lawson created the role in 2005 and last appeared on Y&R in 2006. You can check out our exclusive interview with the actress in the Digest issue on sale May 1. Lawson is also the creator and lead of the scripted podcast series, All Things Undone, which has a second season coming soon to Audible. More details about the series, a 2023 Webby Award winner, can be found at https://www.allthingsundonepodcast.com/