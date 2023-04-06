CBS To Air Daytime Emmys On June 16

The Daytime Emmys will once again be broadcast on CBS, on Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This year marks the 17th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. Additionally, CBS and NATAS announce a two-year deal to broadcast the show, with the 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS airing on CBS in 2024. The ceremony is set to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. Nominations and additional information will be available in the coming weeks. “We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS in a statement, adding, “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.” “CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years,” said Mackenzie Mitchell, vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS. “We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”